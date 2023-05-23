Mizuho Raises EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $52.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

