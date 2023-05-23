Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.43. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$17.02 and a one year high of C$35.80.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.