UBS Group Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$53.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.65.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at C$58.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26.

Fortis Announces Dividend

About Fortis

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.87%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

