Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$11.94.
NXR.UN stock opened at C$9.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.05. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$613.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
