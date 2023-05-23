Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 2.5 %

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$17.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.80.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.