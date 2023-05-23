High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
Shares of HLF stock opened at C$14.67 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of C$10.77 and a twelve month high of C$15.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.90. The company has a market cap of C$486.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.60.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of C$339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.8088779 EPS for the current fiscal year.
High Liner Foods Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Scott A. Brison purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$52,675.00. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Featured Stories
