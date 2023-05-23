High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

High Liner Foods stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. High Liner Foods has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of value-added frozen seafood. The firm also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

