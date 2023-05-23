Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFRTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $7.05 on Friday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

