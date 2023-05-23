Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $859.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 99.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

See Also

