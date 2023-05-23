ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Raised to GBX 300 at Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 281 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.79) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $267.50.

CNVVY opened at $10.69 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1396 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

