NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.14.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.36. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.42.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

