Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.24 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

