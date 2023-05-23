Critical Review: Charlie’s (CHUC) & Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -4.37 Charlie’s Competitors $282.71 million -$110.28 million -1.69

Profitability

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -12.01% -84.88% 20.76%

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, suggesting that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 214 568 815 45 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 103.50%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc. engages in providing nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It operates through the International and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

