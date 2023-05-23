Critical Review: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) & Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI&T and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CI&T alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 127.56%. Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 22.08%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% Thoughtworks -4.16% -2.29% -1.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CI&T and Thoughtworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million 1.27 $24.39 million $0.21 19.10 Thoughtworks $1.30 billion 1.99 -$105.39 million ($0.18) -45.22

CI&T has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T beats Thoughtworks on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.