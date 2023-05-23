Analyzing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akumin and Zicix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.05 -$156.76 million ($1.79) -0.22 Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Zicix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin.

25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -21.45% -71.19% -5.66% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Akumin and Zicix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential downside of 35.90%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akumin is more favorable than Zicix.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Zicix

Zicix Corp. is engaged in the development of digital applications for the collection, acquisition, and presentation of retail coupons. Its projects are focused on providing innovative and cutting edge solutions that integrate consumers, retailers, and manufactures. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

