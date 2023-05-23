Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) & Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Critical Contrast

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Varex Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Varex Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ostin Technology Group $105.42 million 0.16 N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging $859.40 million 1.04 $30.30 million $0.70 31.64

Profitability

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

This table compares Ostin Technology Group and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Varex Imaging 3.24% 6.58% 2.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ostin Technology Group and Varex Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ostin Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 0 1 0 0 2.00

Varex Imaging has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Ostin Technology Group.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Ostin Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and outdoor LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China with manufacturing facilities in China.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software. The Industrial segment offers x-ray imaging products for use in security, and nondestructive testing and inspection applications. The company was founded in July 2016 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

