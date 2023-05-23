Contrasting William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) and Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

William H. Sadlier pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pearson pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pearson has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares William H. Sadlier and Pearson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pearson $4.75 billion 1.54 $299.33 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Pearson has higher revenue and earnings than William H. Sadlier.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for William H. Sadlier and Pearson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A Pearson 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares William H. Sadlier and Pearson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A Pearson N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

William H. Sadlier has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pearson has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Pearson shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pearson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pearson beats William H. Sadlier on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William H. Sadlier

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management. The Global Assessment Learning segment includes Pearson VUE, US student assessment and clinical assessment. The North America Courseware segment provides courseware and services businesses in the US and Canada. The International segment offers courseware and other businesses outside North America and including UK Qualifications and English. The company was founded by Pearson Samuel in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

