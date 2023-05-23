Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
TISI stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Team has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.89.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The company had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter.
Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.
