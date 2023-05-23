Head-To-Head Contrast: Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE)

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) and Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Nine Energy Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Nine Energy Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $321.00 million 1.73 $1.70 million $0.24 40.04 Nine Energy Service $593.38 million 0.20 $14.39 million $0.47 7.30

Analyst Ratings

Nine Energy Service has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions. Nine Energy Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and Nine Energy Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nine Energy Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nine Energy Service has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 424.78%. Given Nine Energy Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Aris Water Solutions has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Nine Energy Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.14% 4.35% 2.22% Nine Energy Service 2.37% -71.24% 4.87%

Summary

Nine Energy Service beats Aris Water Solutions on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Inc. is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc. is based in HOUSTON.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. is an oilfield services business, which engages in the provision of services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded on September 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

