Reviewing OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsara has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of OneSpan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $219.01 million 2.67 -$14.43 million ($0.70) -20.90 Samsara $652.54 million 16.27 -$247.42 million ($0.48) -42.19

This table compares OneSpan and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OneSpan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -12.49% -7.22% -4.58% Samsara -37.92% -21.20% -12.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for OneSpan and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 0 0 0 N/A Samsara 0 5 4 0 2.44

Samsara has a consensus target price of $21.82, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Samsara’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than OneSpan.

Summary

Samsara beats OneSpan on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

(Get Rating)

OneSpan, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. It operates through the Digital Agreements and Security Solutions segments. The Digital Agreements segment consists of solutions that enable the company’s clients to secure and automate business processes associated with their digital agreement and customer transaction lifecycles that require consent, non-repudiation, and compliance. The Security Solutions segment refers to the portfolio of software products and software development kits that are used to build applications designed to defend against attacks on digital transactions across online environments, devices, and applications. The company was founded by T. Kendall Hunt in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

