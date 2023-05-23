Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) versus The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG) Financial Analysis

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Selective Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 1 5 1 0 2.00 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $98.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $3.56 billion 1.75 $224.89 million $4.13 24.96 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.97% 13.38% 2.95% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies. The Standard Personal Lines segment consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage. The E&S Lines segment includes insurance products and services provided to customers who have not obtained coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investments segment includes premiums collected by various segments and engages in the issuance of debt and equity securities. The company was founded by Daniel L. B. Smith in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, NJ.

About The Seibels Bruce Group

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

