iHuman (NYSE:IH) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Financial Comparison

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vitru has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitru and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $255.14 million 2.00 $18.08 million $0.74 20.42 iHuman $142.89 million 1.31 $15.92 million $0.30 11.63

Analyst Recommendations

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 3 0 2.75 iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vitru currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 50.56%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vitru is more favorable than iHuman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Vitru shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 7.94% 13.30% 4.56% iHuman 10.98% 15.51% 9.06%

Summary

Vitru beats iHuman on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru



Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About iHuman



iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

