Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.59 on Monday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $400.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

