PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

PBF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.53. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,721,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,466,000 after acquiring an additional 284,047 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PBF Energy by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,565,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

