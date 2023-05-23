Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.73. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,358,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after acquiring an additional 572,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after acquiring an additional 566,282 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Callon Petroleum

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,997.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,802,123.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,250 shares of company stock valued at $944,795 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

