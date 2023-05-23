Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

