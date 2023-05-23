Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TELDF. Credit Suisse Group lowered Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.35.

Telefónica Deutschland Price Performance

TELDF opened at $3.19 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

