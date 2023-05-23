EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $146.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

