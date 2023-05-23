Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.82) to GBX 153 ($1.90) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

