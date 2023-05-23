JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $157.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

