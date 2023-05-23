Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $400.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 54.81%.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
