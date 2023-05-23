Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $131.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,503.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

