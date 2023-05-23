Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.38.

SQM stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 88.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $3.2237 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

