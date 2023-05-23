StockNews.com Downgrades Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.11.

Chemours Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

