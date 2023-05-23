Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Spark Networks Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.93 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
