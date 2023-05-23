Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Omega Flex Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $106.38 on Friday. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 19.26%.

Omega Flex Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,641 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 471,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.