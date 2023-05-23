StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Remy Luthringer sold 23,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $91,449.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Geoff Race sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $85,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $197,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,415 shares of company stock worth $192,503. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

