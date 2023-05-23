Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Cuts Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.68 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,694,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,736,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after acquiring an additional 280,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

