Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Griffon Price Performance

NYSE GFF opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.55. Griffon has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $43.74.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $710.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently -7.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

