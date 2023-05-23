American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $72,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

