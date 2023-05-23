Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Atento has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

