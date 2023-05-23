Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVR opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.94.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

