Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVR opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.26. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $32.94.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
