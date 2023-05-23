HC Wainwright Comments on ClearSign Technologies Co.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report released on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for ClearSign Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.07.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

