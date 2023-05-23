Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAU opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

