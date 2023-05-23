Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.