Research Analysts Set Expectations for Denbury Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.62. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.21 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43. Denbury has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $341.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

