Reviewing Mondee (MOND) & The Competition

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mondee to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mondee and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mondee Competitors 104 905 1787 31 2.62

Mondee presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Mondee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

17.1% of Mondee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of Mondee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mondee and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee $170.35 million -$90.24 million -9.14 Mondee Competitors $3.79 billion $226.84 million -1.59

Mondee’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mondee. Mondee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee -54.51% N/A -6.34% Mondee Competitors -3,212.28% 4.18% -4.25%

Summary

Mondee competitors beat Mondee on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform. The SAAS Platform segment offers corporate travel cost savings solutions through its technology platform. The company connects a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with offices in the United States and Canada, and operations in India and Thailand.

