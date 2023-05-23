Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CULP stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.
