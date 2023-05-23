Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) vs. PSYC (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Financial Review

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and PSYC (OTCMKTS:PSYC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and PSYC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.47 -$780,000.00 ($0.04) -37.25 PSYC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSYC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 PSYC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stran & Company, Inc. and PSYC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 202.01%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than PSYC.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and PSYC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% PSYC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats PSYC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About PSYC

PSYC Corp. is a technology holding company, which engages in providing payment processing services. The company was founded on October 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

