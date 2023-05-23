Financial Review: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stronghold Digital Mining and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $19.58, suggesting a potential upside of 214.34%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than So-Young International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98% So-Young International -5.64% -2.80% -2.18%

Volatility and Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.39 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.18 So-Young International $182.38 million 1.35 -$9.50 million ($0.10) -23.40

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Xing Jin and Tao Yu in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

